Justice Tashi visits Child Care institutions at Nishat

Srinagar: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Chairperson, Juvenile Justice Committee today visited "Palaash" (Children Home for Boys) and “Pareesha” (Children Home for Girls) at Nishat, Srinagar, to take stock of the facilities being provided in the said institutions. He also enquired about the well-being of the inmates and also had an interaction with them.

Justice Tashi was accompanied by Rajni Rabstan, Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, who is also holding the charge of Member Secretary, Juvenile Justice Committee and Jahangir Bakhshi, Secretary, DLSA Srinagar, On his arrival at Pareesha (Children Home for Girls), Justice Tashi was accorded warm welcome by Mukhtar, District Social Welfare Officer, Srinagar alongwith Satinder Kour and Abdul Bari, Superintendent’s Pareesha and Palash respectively.

Justice Tashi inspected the two-Stored building having a capacity of 25 inmates where presently 13 girls were staying.

Various facilities available at Pareesha like Reading cum Computer room, dormitories, kitchen, dining area, open gym, indoor sport facilities were inspected by Justice Tashi.