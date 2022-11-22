Kak Sarai inhabitants decry unscheduled power cuts

Srinagar: Residents of Kak Sarai have expressed concern over unscheduled power cuts in the locality from past several weeks.
A delegation from the area said that despite being a metered area, they face unscheduled power cuts.
“It is sheer discrimination with us that our locality faces unscheduled power cuts,” they said. The area also houses many diagnostic centres and dental clinics.
“Despite paying hefty power bills, PDD has been resorting to unscheduled power cuts. Due to unscheduled power outages, patient care has been badly affected. Our costly diagnostic machines and electronic dental equipments have been damaged due to sudden frequent power cuts,” said a dentist who runs clinic in the area.
“We are not against power cuts but PDD must follow its notified curtailment schedule. We make a fervent appeal to Chief Engineer PDD to look into the matter and direct the concerned officers not to resort to unscheduled power cuts,” they added.