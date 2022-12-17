Kashmir-based E-bike startup collaborates with SSCL

“This is a youth-driven initiative that will help Srinagar in many ways. Our goal is to reduce pollution in the city by introducing eco-friendly bikes. This initiative will help people to commute easily and at minimal charges. We have already bought 50 bikes, and the remaining 150 will be available at our docking stations by March. We are done with the trial run, and in a few days, a formal launch will be done in collaboration with SSCL officials,” he said.

Talking about the initiative, the founders of the startup said that they would station docking executives at every station who will help commuters to avail their service.

They said both online and manual payments would be available, and commuters can take the e-bike and leave it at any docking station easily after using it.

“In European countries, most of these services are unmanned, and all happen via mobile app. Although we have an app available for the service as well, we want to keep it manual as well. It will not only create jobs, but will help people of all age groups who are not well-versed with technology. Although it will be a little expensive for us, our aim is not only profit but also giving back to our society,” said Sheikh Yameen, MD of Curve Electric.