Kashmir-based E-bike startup collaborates with SSCL

Srinagar: A youth led Kashmir-based startup, Curve Electric is all set to start a public E-bike sharing service in the summer capital.
The founders of the Kashmir-based startup told Greater Kashmir that they have collaborated with Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) to provide around 200 E-bikes for commuters in Srinagar.
Zubair Bhat, Head of the operations of the startup, said that a fleet of 200 battery-driven E-bikes will be available at 21 docking stations across the city.
“This is a youth-driven initiative that will help Srinagar in many ways. Our goal is to reduce pollution in the city by introducing eco-friendly bikes. This initiative will help people to commute easily and at minimal charges. We have already bought 50 bikes, and the remaining 150 will be available at our docking stations by March. We are done with the trial run, and in a few days, a formal launch will be done in collaboration with SSCL officials,” he said.
Talking about the initiative, the founders of the startup said that they would station docking executives at every station who will help commuters to avail their service.
They said both online and manual payments would be available, and commuters can take the e-bike and leave it at any docking station easily after using it.
“In European countries, most of these services are unmanned, and all happen via mobile app. Although we have an app available for the service as well, we want to keep it manual as well. It will not only create jobs, but will help people of all age groups who are not well-versed with technology. Although it will be a little expensive for us, our aim is not only profit but also giving back to our society,” said Sheikh Yameen, MD of Curve Electric.
The officials from the startup said that with each passing day, Srinagar is becoming “more polluted and crippled” by traffic congestion, and they aim to help in both issues.
“The initiative will help in reducing 750 metric tons of carbon emission per year, which is equal to planting hundreds of trees. If such initiatives are not taken seriously, our city will turn like Delhi with huge pollution levels. Through our startup, we want to make e-bike sharing a mode of commute and not just a fun activity to stroll around Srinagar,” they said.
They said that such initiatives would strengthen the mode of commute and would put the infrastructure of SSCL, like cycle tracks, to good use.