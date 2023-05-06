‘Kashmir needs more art, cultural spaces’

Srinagar: A Painting Competition on the theme ‘Culture and Heritage’ was organized today at government-run Arts Galaria at Arts Emporium, here
The two-day painting exhibition is being organised by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom. Artists including Iftikhar Ahmad Wani and Shazia Basharat showcased their artworks, which attracted a huge response from the visitors and tourists. This is a second large scale painting exhibition being organised by the government-run department in last over month.
“This isn't the first time when we are exhibiting our artworks. But every time the vibe is different,” Wani, who has been working as a Soft Skill Trainer in Saudia, said.
“I have been closely witnessing changes in our arts and culture scenario and it is the responsibility of every artist to showcase and document our cultural aspects,” Wani said. He said that at a time when COVID engulfed the world, many art spaces came up and helped artists and people to deal with the ongoing traumas.
“Experiential art spaces are cropping up worldwide. Critics pan them, audiences love them and they have the attention of the art world. In Kashmir, we need more art spaces to express ourselves,” he said.
Another artist, Shazia Basharat, who works as an Assistant Executive Engineer in the Department of PDD, while showcasing her artwork, said that Kashmir is a beautiful place and artists must showcase it to tumhare he bet if their capacity.
“What we really go for, is trying to reach the deep emotions of people, Shazia told Greater Kashmir. “We need more culture spaces in Kashmir,” she said, adding “This will help artists and other professionals to give their best in the field of art.”
According to officials at the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, such initiatives are aimed at the widespread dissemination of information about the significance of India's G20 Presidency. Artists hailed director, Mehmood Ahmad Shah for providing spellbound art spaces for the artists to showcase their work.