‘Kashmir needs more art, cultural spaces’

Srinagar: A Painting Competition on the theme ‘Culture and Heritage’ was organized today at government-run Arts Galaria at Arts Emporium, here

The two-day painting exhibition is being organised by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom. Artists including Iftikhar Ahmad Wani and Shazia Basharat showcased their artworks, which attracted a huge response from the visitors and tourists. This is a second large scale painting exhibition being organised by the government-run department in last over month.

“This isn't the first time when we are exhibiting our artworks. But every time the vibe is different,” Wani, who has been working as a Soft Skill Trainer in Saudia, said.

“I have been closely witnessing changes in our arts and culture scenario and it is the responsibility of every artist to showcase and document our cultural aspects,” Wani said. He said that at a time when COVID engulfed the world, many art spaces came up and helped artists and people to deal with the ongoing traumas.