Kashmir University JA aspirants demand completion of selection process

Srinagar: The aspirants for the post of Junior Assistant (JA) at Kashmir University have demanded completion of the selection process.

A group of aggrieved candidates said the posts were advertised in October 2019 but the selection process was yet to be completed despite the passage of over three years.

The dejected candidates said the written examination for the said posts was conducted on October 27 and subsequently the shortlist of candidates selected for Skill and Computer Test was declared after a gap of eight months on April 8 of 2022.

“The Skill/Computer Test which is the last step of the said recruitment process was conducted on April 19, 10 days before the expiry of life of these posts,” the aggrieved aspirants said.

They said the examination for the said posts was conducted within the life period of these posts, but unfortunately no final list has been published till date.