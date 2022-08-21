Kashmir University JA aspirants demand completion of selection process

Srinagar: The aspirants for the post of Junior Assistant (JA) at Kashmir University have demanded completion of the selection process.
A group of aggrieved candidates said the posts were advertised in October 2019 but the selection process was yet to be completed despite the passage of over three years.
The dejected candidates said the written examination for the said posts was conducted on October 27 and subsequently the shortlist of candidates selected for Skill and Computer Test was declared after a gap of eight months on April 8 of 2022.
“The Skill/Computer Test which is the last step of the said recruitment process was conducted on April 19, 10 days before the expiry of life of these posts,” the aggrieved aspirants said.
They said the examination for the said posts was conducted within the life period of these posts, but unfortunately no final list has been published till date.
"The KU authorities deliberately conducted the Skill/Computer test in the last hours so that they may get an excuse of life expiry to delay the selection process,” they alleged. The candidates accused the varsity administration of wasting their “precious time” in publishing the erroneous list with multiple discrepancies which resulted in delay of selection process.
“Instead of taking action against the lethargic and incompetent staff for publishing erroneous list they preferred to make the aspirants suffer,” the aspirant said. The candidates said that over two and a half years have passed since the posts were advertised.
“This unwarranted delay is putting at stake the career of hundreds of aspirants. The initial process of examination was due to the lockdown post abrogation of Article 370 and then due Covid-19 pandemic,” they said.
The aspirants said the KU authorities are in deep slumber and deliberately delaying the recruitment process.
They said the Kashmir University Ministerial Staff Association (KUMSA) recently demanded for in-house advertisement of non-teaching positions for in-service candidates who are already working in KU.
The candidates said that most of the aspirants who have participated in this recruitment process are on the verge of crossing the age bar. The aspirants appealed to the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha for his personal intervention in the matter to safeguard the career of the meritorious candidates.