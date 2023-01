Srinagar: NSS volunteers from the University of Kashmir returned to the campus after participating in the National Youth Festival held at Hubli Karnataka. The contingent of two male and two female volunteers was deputed by NSS Programme Coordinator of the varsity, Dr Mussavir Ahmad.

The volunteers performed in various activities, including folk dance and songs Yuwa Kriti, Youth Summit, Yogathon, indigenous sports, food festival and art camp.