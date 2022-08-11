Kashmir's first multiplex set to open next month

Srinagar: After over three decades, Kashmir's first multiplex will finally allow locals to watch movies on a big screen.
The Dhar family and INOX, one of the major film distributors and theatre chains, worked together to create the multiplex. The multiplex will open to the public in September.
This multiplex has three movie theatres with a combined seating capacity of at least 520 people. The most recent sound systems are installed, and it is exquisitely crafted.
After receiving some finishing touches, the INOX multiplex will be thrown open to public at Sonwar area here.
The multiplex's numerous food courts and other entertainment options will also draw in kids.
The goal of restoring cinema in Kashmir, according to the owner of INOX multiplex in Srinagar, Vijay Dhar, is to provide younger generations with the same amusement available throughout the nation. "This is for everyone so that they can all take pleasure in the entertainment. Our children should be content. They must shout and scream as well. There is nowhere one can receive a dose of amusement, he remarked, with the exception of sports and food.
The three auditoriums in the INOX-designed multiplex can accommodate 520 people. For improved audio, Dolby sound systems are installed, he added.
Dhar said apart from modern facilities, the design of the multiplex will have a tinge of Kashmiri culture in the form of a paper-mache and khatamband ceiling. The local cuisine will also be promoted through food courts.
"We are slightly modifying the design element and incorporating a Kashmiri touch along with cutting-edge infrastructure. In order to increase the popularity of our local cuisine, we also hope to support and encourage local food entrepreneurs," he said.
"We will employ qualified locals to run the business. Our own local Kashmiri brand should be promoted."
Prior to militancy in Kashmir, Bollywood wove its celluloid dreams in the sylvan settings of Kashmir which was one of the most sought-after destinations and filmmakers were saved from going abroad for lush expanses and snow-covered mountains for their outdoor shoots.
The Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council (JKFDC) has taken several initiatives to promote the UT as a leading destination for shooting and production of all feature and non-feature content films, digital content and television shows.
The list of deliverables for producers of incentivized films would include the incorporation of the logo of the J&K Film Development Council, proof of which shall be enclosed along with the documents for subsidy.
According to the Film Policy, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir is identifying catalogues and developing promising potential shooting locations that have aesthetic and cinematic appeal.