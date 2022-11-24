Kathe Manz Kath written by Ghulam Hassan Betab released

Srinagar: A book ‘Kathe Manz Kath’ written by late Ghulam Hassan Betab was released during a cultural festival at Tagore Hall here today.

The chief guest of the function was ex finance minister Muzaffar Beigh. Safeena Beigh DDC Chairperson Baramulla, Mohammad Amin Bhat President Adabi Markaz Kaamraz. Betab’s son Nayeem Hassan besides people from different walks of life attended the function.

The organisers in a statement said a grand show of Folk Theatre (Band-e-Paether), Rouf Dance, Bach e Nagmeh, Kashmiri Chakri, Nukkad Naatak was presented by professional artists which enthralled the audience.

Award of Honour was given to Nayeem Hassan by All J&K Folk Artists Association in presence of the Chief Guest and the D.D.C Chairperson.