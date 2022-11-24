Kathe Manz Kath written by Ghulam Hassan Betab released

Srinagar: A book ‘Kathe Manz Kath’ written by late Ghulam Hassan Betab was released during a cultural festival at Tagore Hall here today.
The chief guest of the function was ex finance minister Muzaffar Beigh. Safeena Beigh DDC Chairperson Baramulla, Mohammad Amin Bhat President Adabi Markaz Kaamraz. Betab’s son Nayeem Hassan besides people from different walks of life attended the function.
The organisers in a statement said a grand show of Folk Theatre (Band-e-Paether), Rouf Dance, Bach e Nagmeh, Kashmiri Chakri, Nukkad Naatak was presented by professional artists which enthralled the audience.
Award of Honour was given to Nayeem Hassan by All J&K Folk Artists Association in presence of the Chief Guest and the D.D.C Chairperson.
Speaking on the occasion Muzaffar Beigh reiterated the importance of art, culture and literature. “This the best book that everyone must read,” he added. Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan renowned film maker, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat renowned festival director and Chairman All J&K Folk Artists Association, Rafiq Masoodi ex Secretary JKAACL, Athar Farooq, Fayaz Telgami, Sagar Nazir, Mushtaq Sempori, Muhammad Yousuf Sameem, Ayoub Sabir, A.T Lolabi were also present in the function.
In his welcome address Nayeem Hassan said that he is overwhelmed to have the renowned artists and chief guest in the show. “I am happy that the current government is keen to support the artists of J&K,” he added.
The function was organized by Shah Qalander Folk Theatre in collaboration with Bomai Bandh Theatre and Qaram Buland Folk Theatre.