KDPCL announces curtailment schedule for Srinagar

Srinagar: Kashmir Power Development Corporation Ltd (KPDCL) has issued a fresh power curtailment schedule for Srinagar and its surrounding areas.
While a complete plan is expected to be released in the coming days, the current schedule aims to ensure an equitable distribution of power resources.
According to the schedule, KPDCL has outlined a daily power curtailment of 4.5 hours in metered areas. This curtailment will be distributed in three shifts, encompassing morning, afternoon, and evening periods.
Additionally, the schedule indicates that non-metered areas will experience an 8-hour curtailment on a regular basis. This planned reduction in power supply is in response to the recent challenges faced by the region.
Kashmir has been grappling with recurrent power cuts, which authorities attribute to decreased power generation due to an extended dry spell. To mitigate this issue, KPDCL procured electricity from central and Uttar Pradesh governments. However, consumers continued to report inconsistencies in their power supply.
Chief Engineer of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Javed Yousuf Dar, has explained that the recently announced power curtailment schedule is a trial-based initiative for specific areas in Srinagar.
He further affirmed that a comprehensive power curtailment schedule, spanning the entire valley, will be unveiled in the coming days to ensure a coordinated and reliable power supply for the region.