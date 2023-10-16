KDPCL announces curtailment schedule for Srinagar

Srinagar: Kashmir Power Development Corporation Ltd (KPDCL) has issued a fresh power curtailment schedule for Srinagar and its surrounding areas.

While a complete plan is expected to be released in the coming days, the current schedule aims to ensure an equitable distribution of power resources.

According to the schedule, KPDCL has outlined a daily power curtailment of 4.5 hours in metered areas. This curtailment will be distributed in three shifts, encompassing morning, afternoon, and evening periods.

Additionally, the schedule indicates that non-metered areas will experience an 8-hour curtailment on a regular basis. This planned reduction in power supply is in response to the recent challenges faced by the region.