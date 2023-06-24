“Keep water bodies clean during Eid-ud-Adha”

Srinagar: Nigeen lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) President, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, has appealed to Imams and heads of the managing committee of Mohallas to play an active role in promoting cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
As the holy festival approaches, Wangnoo emphasised the importance of keeping the surroundings, particularly water resources, clean and free from waste materials.
In his message, Wangnoo underscored the need for proper disposal of sacrificial animal skins and remnants. He urged the public to refrain from throwing them into rivers, streams, and other water bodies. “By doing so, we can safeguard our natural resources and maintain a clean and hygienic environment for all,” he said.
“I urge Imams and committee heads to establish contact with the municipal officers, particularly the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) or the Lake Conservation & Management Authority (LCMA) of their respective areas. By collaborating with these authorities, they can ensure the proper collection and disposal of animal waste, such as hides and other remnants, at designated locations,” he said.
To further assist the community in this endeavor, he said NLCO has deployed a team of dedicated volunteers who are available to provide guidance and assistance to the residents of Srinagar living around water bodies.
“These volunteers have been requested to help individuals dispose of waste properly and hygienically, reducing the impact on the environment and preserving the beauty of our beloved city,” he said.
“By working together, we can ensure a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable environment for present and future generations,” Wangnoo added.