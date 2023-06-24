“Keep water bodies clean during Eid-ud-Adha”

Srinagar: Nigeen lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) President, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, has appealed to Imams and heads of the managing committee of Mohallas to play an active role in promoting cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

As the holy festival approaches, Wangnoo emphasised the importance of keeping the surroundings, particularly water resources, clean and free from waste materials.

In his message, Wangnoo underscored the need for proper disposal of sacrificial animal skins and remnants. He urged the public to refrain from throwing them into rivers, streams, and other water bodies. “By doing so, we can safeguard our natural resources and maintain a clean and hygienic environment for all,” he said.