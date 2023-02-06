Khaak Saar | A half-century-old Harrisa shop tickling taste buds of Srinagarites

BY MINZAH MEHRAJ

Srinagar: Over the last five decades, Muhammad Ashraf, a Harrisa seller at Rajouri Kadal here in Downtown here never fails to trickle taste buds of customers with sumptuous and flavourful Harissa, the popular winter delicacy of Kashmir.

His ‘Khaak Saar’ Harrisa joint is known to be one of the ace harisa outlets in this Downtown locality for over 50 years and never fails to attract Harrisa lovers from every corner of Kashmir in the wee hours of the morning.

During the winter, Ashraf prepares this soothing combination of rice, meat, and spices known as Harisa, which is the most popular dish in chilling winters, primarily in Srinagar.

There are dozens of outlets that sell this winter delicacy, but his mammoth experience has made him the popular one is known by Srinagarites of all ages.