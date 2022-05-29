Khanyar residents resent lack of sanitation

Srinagar: Residents of Sumkachbal area of Khanyar here have expressed resentment over lack of sanitation in the area.
A delegation from the area said that there is risk of outbreak of an epidemic in the area due to pungent smell emanating from drains.
“The area houses many mutton shops and in absence of proper dumping facilities, remains of sheep are dumped in drains. With increase in temperature, pungent smell emanates from sheep remains causing inconvenience to us. We make a fervent appeal to SMC Commissioner to look into the matter,” they added.