Khidmat Centre employees stage protest

Srinagar: Scores of Khidmat Centre employees staged protest here demanding proper job policy for them.

The employees from across various districts of Kashmir assembled at Press Colony on Wednesday, demanding job policy.

The aggrieved said that they have been working in J&K Bank-led Khidmat centers for years, and still they are awaiting a proper job policy.

“We have been working for over a decade, and multiple times, we were promised a proper job policy. We met various government officials, and they promised us a proper rehabilitation policy, but the promises were never fulfilled,” said a protestor.

The aggrieved said that authorities are recruiting new people for new Khidmat centers while their issues are yet to be addressed. They said such policies would affect them.

“Our issues are yet to be resolved, and authorities are on the way to recruit new employees. Around 1200 Khidmat center employees are already on roads, and now these policies will make it worse,” said another aggrieved.