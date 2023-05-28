Khurshid Ganai calls upon youth to help save natural resources in Kashmir

Ganai referred to many impending changes in our day to day life style expected as a result of policy changes in the run up to 2030 and after including shift to renewable and non- fossil energy sources, shift to electric vehicles and changes in the transport systems, low carbon based industry and adoption of many new environment friendly technologies .

He said J& K is ideal for contributing substantially to the 2.5 to 3 billion ton carbon sink that India is committed through its NDC to create till 2030 by undertaking massive reforestation , afforestation and plantation across the country. Ganai also emphasized upon the need for new urban planning and housing policies in Jammu and Kashmir for sustainable growth of the urban and housing sectors.

As regards the role of students and youth, Ganai exhorted the youth to take note of India’s commitment to adoption of lifestyle changes to reduce green house gas emissions and for sustainable economic growth. He said that people in Kashmir need to make many life style changes particularly in food habits and housing preferences for sustainability.

He said the people in general have to take measures individually and collectively to protect agricultural land, karewas, rivers and lakes , other type of water bodies like streams, springs and wetlands, prevent plastic menace by way of robust and doable solid waste management and prevent rising air pollution which reportedly kills about 2 million people annually in four South Asian countries namely, Nepal, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Ganai said that without public awareness about unsustainability of our present life style leading to serious threat to

J&K’s natural resources , not much progress can be achieved. He however said that the UT government must immediately announce many policy changes in Jammu and Kashmir to transition smoothly to a low carbon development strategy and to meet the targets assigned to Jammu and Kashmir as part of the targets under NDC and National Climate Action Plan , particularly in the creation of forest and plantation cover as carbon sink.