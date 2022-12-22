KNOW THE NOBEL LAUREATE | AMU professor talks about life, writings of Annie Ernaux at KU

Srinagar: The second lecture of the ‘Know the Nobel Laureate’ lecture series was held at the University of Kashmir on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the lecture session, organised by the Department of English, as part of the lecture series initiated by the Dean of Academic Affairs.

Dr Siddhartha, faculty at the Department of English, Aligarh Muslim University, delivered the lecture on Annie Ernaux, the recipient of Nobel Prize in Literature (2022).

Describing Annie Ernaux as an “interesting and innovative author”, Dr Siddhartha talked in detail about different works of the Nobel Laureate who, he said, “manages to innovate new ways of writing and presenting her narrative using the technique of what she herself calls flat-writing”.