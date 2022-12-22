KNOW THE NOBEL LAUREATE | AMU professor talks about life, writings of Annie Ernaux at KU

Srinagar: The second lecture of the ‘Know the Nobel Laureate’ lecture series was held at the University of Kashmir on Thursday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the lecture session, organised by the Department of English, as part of the lecture series initiated by the Dean of Academic Affairs.
Dr Siddhartha, faculty at the Department of English, Aligarh Muslim University, delivered the lecture on Annie Ernaux, the recipient of Nobel Prize in Literature (2022).
Describing Annie Ernaux as an “interesting and innovative author”, Dr Siddhartha talked in detail about different works of the Nobel Laureate who, he said, “manages to innovate new ways of writing and presenting her narrative using the technique of what she herself calls flat-writing”.
He said photography has been central to Anne Ernaux’s narrative in different works to offer simple snapshots about the happenings around her in a “straightforward manner”.
“One of the central aspects of her early memoirs has been the transformative potential of education,” Dr Siddharatha said, remarking that the Nobel Prize is “only a footnote to her achievements as an author who already has several prestigious awards to her credit—one of them in her name too”.
Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan described the ‘Know the Nobel Laureate’ lecture series as an “important academic activity” having great potential to “influence and inspire young students and research scholars.”
“It is important for students, research scholars, faculty members and other learners to understand what is so ‘different’ and ‘unique’ in the works of Nobel Laureates that leads them to bag the prestigious award,” she said, complimenting the Department of English and Dean of Academic Affairs for organising the lecture by Dr Siddharata.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi underlined the objective of organising the lecture series for the larger benefit of the varsity’s students and research scholars.
Earlier, the Head, Department of English, Prof Nusrat Bazaz highlighted the achievements of the department in areas of teaching and research. She said the department recently concluded its online lecture series which was started in February 2021.
The University had roped in the Islamic College of Science and Commerce (ICSC) to be a part of today’s lecture session in view of the emphasis laid on the inter-institutional learning in the National Education Policy-2020.
Notably, the lecture series was initiated in October this year, with the first lecture which was delivered by Dr Govindarasu Murugavel, faculty, Department of Chemistry, Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora, about the winners of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
Dr Mufti Mudasir conducted proceedings of the event, which was attended by faculty members from different departments, including the Department of English, besides a large number of students and research scholars.