KPDCL lodges FIR against hampering installation of Smart Meters at Raj Bagh

To mention, protests against installation of Smart Meters were held at Rajbagh locality. They fear that Smart Meters will generate hefty bills.

An official said the FIR was lodged so that proper action can be taken against those who were involved in manhandling staff and breaking meters.

“The executing agency had bought fresh meters in autos. Scores of those meters were taken out forcibly by protesting people and damaged. It has hindered the process of meter installation, damaged equipment, and also put our staff on the ground at risk,” an official said.

The KPDCL which is the Project Management Agency for Smart Meter installation has also sought the support of the police in this regard. Officials from KPDCL have been facing resistance in some pockets of Srinagar and the installation of meters is going in most of the areas. They said that the people need to be aware that Smart Meters are for the good of everyone as it will ensure uninterrupted power supply and accountability.