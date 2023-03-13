KPDCL reviews progress of Smart Meter installation in Srinagar

Srinagar: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Managing Director, KPDCL regarding the progress of Smart Meter installations in the summer capital.

An official statement said initially the chair was apprised by the concerned officials of KPDCL and TKC’s regarding the progress of the Smart Meter installation progress.

“The slow progress of TKC’s regarding installation of Smart Meters was seriously viewed by the chair and directions were issued on spot to increase the workforce to meet the deadline. Various officials of KPDCL were directed to work in synchronisation with the concerned officials of District Administration to minimise the protests against installations of the meters,” the statement said.

“TKC’s were given strict directions regarding the Non-Communicating Meters and were directed to resolve the issue as soon as possible without any fail. Damaged Meters need to be replaced with New Ones and the concerned Turnkey Contractors were given directions to install new ones within least possible time,” it said.