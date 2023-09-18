KU administrative meet: VC urges planning, execution to achieve academic excellence

Srinagar: To furthering administrative efficiency, technological advancement and academic excellence and discussing pivotal issues for setting the future course, the University of Kashmir Monday held a significant administrative meet bringing together key functionaries and decision-makers of the university.

Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan, who chaired the high-level meet, stressed the need for impeccable planning and execution to ensure the success of the upcoming convocation scheduled for October 11th.

Prof Nilofer Khan reiterated the university’s commitment to ensure quality academic, research and co-curricular facilities for the student community.

Underscoring the government's keen interest in adopting e-office systems and encouraging the formulation of a clear roadmap for future course of action, Prof Khan urged immediate attention to address grievances of students while reiterating the varsity’s commitment to providing the best possible educational experience.

Appreciating the considerable progress made in the ongoing transition of the university towards a more efficient e-office system, the vice chancellor said: “The transition needs to be expedited to ensure the university operates seamlessly in the digital realm.”