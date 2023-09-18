KU administrative meet: VC urges planning, execution to achieve academic excellence

Srinagar: To furthering administrative efficiency, technological advancement and academic excellence and discussing pivotal issues for setting the future course, the University of Kashmir Monday held a significant administrative meet bringing together key functionaries and decision-makers of the university.
Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan, who chaired the high-level meet, stressed the need for impeccable planning and execution to ensure the success of the upcoming convocation scheduled for October 11th.
Prof Nilofer Khan reiterated the university’s commitment to ensure quality academic, research and co-curricular facilities for the student community.
Underscoring the government's keen interest in adopting e-office systems and encouraging the formulation of a clear roadmap for future course of action, Prof Khan urged immediate attention to address grievances of students while reiterating the varsity’s commitment to providing the best possible educational experience.
Appreciating the considerable progress made in the ongoing transition of the university towards a more efficient e-office system, the vice chancellor said: “The transition needs to be expedited to ensure the university operates seamlessly in the digital realm.”
To ensure the proper implementation of biometric attendance systems, the vice chancellor emphasised on enhancing transparency and streamlining the attendance management to foster an environment of accountability and punctuality among the university staff. Calling for meticulous attention to the timely disposal of files, Prof Nilofer Khan said: “To further improve the administrative efficiency, we need to ensure swift decision-making processes to avoid delays in handling files at all costs.”
To reinforce the university's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of ethical conduct in all its operations, Prof Nilofer Khan reiterated the varsity's resolve of zero tolerance for corruption.
One of the significant takeaways from the meeting was the discussion surrounding the prioritisation of fellowship opportunities for Ph D scholars. Recognising the value of research and academic pursuits, the university aims to provide robust support to its scholars to foster a culture of innovation and learning.
The meeting also touched upon the state of the university canteens, emphasising the need to improve and maintain them to meet the expectations of the students and staff.
While lauding the university's achievements, Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir stressed the importance of not resting on past laurels stating that the varsity strives for continuous improvement to position it as a role model for other institutions.
“The varsity’s administrative team must display the dedication and determination to steer the institution toward a future marked by efficiency, transparency and academic excellence, " he said, adding that the University of Kashmir envisions becoming a shining beacon of higher education.
Special Secretary to the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Zarri presented the formal vote of thanks.