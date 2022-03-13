KU Assistant Registrar mains exam on March 23

Srinagar: The authorities at Kashmir University (KU) have notified the date for holding the mains examination of the candidates shortlisted for seven posts of Assistant Registrars.
The notification in this regard was issued by the University's directorate of admissions and competitive examinations on Monday.
“The Main Examination for the Assistant Registrar Post shall be held on March 23, 2022 (Wednesday) from 10:30am to 01:30pm in the Examination Halls (A & B), Humanities Block, University of Kashmir,” the notification reads.
The candidates who have applied for the posts of Assistant Registrar (Kashmir University) and appeared in the Preliminary Test were shortlisted by the KU administration to appear in Mains exams.
“No candidate shall be allowed to enter the examination hall without valid Identity Proof and downloaded Admit Card,” the notification reads.
Notably, the notification for submission of application from the candidates for seven posts of Assistant Registrar was issued on October 24 of 2019 and the preliminary exam was held on August 26 of 2021.
The life of the recruitment notification was only for two years but the extension was given to continue the recruitment under the same notification in view of Covid-19 which barred conduct of any examination in offline mode.
Notably, KU received 6000 applications from the candidates for the seven posts of Assistant Registrar. Recently, the Mains Examination for the posts of Assistant Registrar was scheduled to be held on February 24 but was postponed due to inclement weather conditions.
Recently, there was a hue and cry from different walks of life over granting of extension to the recruitment notice even after the expiry of two-year life of posts of Assistant Registrars advertised in 2019.
However, the University authorities argued that that posts could not be filled within the stipulated time period due to COVID-19.
The Registrar KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir when contacted said they will only finish the examination process and the final selection will be done by the new Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University.
“We will only hold the examination. The selection will be made by the new VC,” he told Greater Kashmir.
Notably, outgoing Vice Chancellors do not make any recruitment during their last six months in the office for ethical reasons.