KU Assistant Registrar mains exam on March 23

Srinagar: The authorities at Kashmir University (KU) have notified the date for holding the mains examination of the candidates shortlisted for seven posts of Assistant Registrars.

The notification in this regard was issued by the University's directorate of admissions and competitive examinations on Monday.

“The Main Examination for the Assistant Registrar Post shall be held on March 23, 2022 (Wednesday) from 10:30am to 01:30pm in the Examination Halls (A & B), Humanities Block, University of Kashmir,” the notification reads.