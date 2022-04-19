KU begins rolling out e-file service to boost administrative efficiency

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir has started rolling out the e-file service (e-office) under its Administrative Management System (AMS) to further boost its administrative efficiency.

In this regard, the varsity’s Directorate of IT and SS, which has developed the e-file software application, has started imparting training to various internal stake-holders, including officers, faculty members and others, to facilitate submission and approval of all proposals in the electronic mode.