KU begins rolling out e-file service to boost administrative efficiency

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir has started rolling out the e-file service (e-office) under its Administrative Management System (AMS) to further boost its administrative efficiency.
In this regard, the varsity’s Directorate of IT and SS, which has developed the e-file software application, has started imparting training to various internal stake-holders, including officers, faculty members and others, to facilitate submission and approval of all proposals in the electronic mode.
The AMS includes several management services like Employee, Leave, Budget, Finance, Property Return Submission and others.
The first session, where the e-file service demonstration was given by the IT team on Tuesday, was chaired by Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and attended by top varsity officers including Dean College Development Council, Controller of Examinations, Joint Registrars, Deputy Registrars, Director EMRC and others.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Mir said: "With e-file service, we will gradually shift to e-office and make our systems more efficient in terms of service delivery to internal and external stakeholders."
The Registrar, Dean Colleges, Controller of Examinations and other officers complimented the IT Director and his team for developing the AMS.
Director IT and SS Dr Maroof Qadri said the e-file service will not enable the university to save time and resources, but will also lead the university to ‘go green’ by saving paper.