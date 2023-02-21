KU celebrates International Mother Language Day

Srinagar: The Department of Kashmiri University of Kashmir on Tuesday organised a special function to mark International Mother Language Day, celebrated annually across the world to promote multilingual education based on the mother tongue.

In his presidential address, eminent Kashmiri writer and scholar, Prof Shafi Shauq highlighted the history and significance of International Mother Language Day.

He said multilingual education based on the mother tongue could facilitate access to inclusion in learning for people speaking “non-dominant and indigenous languages.”

Prof Adil Amin Kak, Dean, School of Arts, Languages and Literatures highlighted the need to promote Kashmiri language saying “a threat of extinction is looming over it in this globalised world”.