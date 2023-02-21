KU celebrates International Mother Language Day

Srinagar: The Department of Kashmiri University of Kashmir on Tuesday organised a special function to mark International Mother Language Day, celebrated annually across the world to promote multilingual education based on the mother tongue.
In his presidential address, eminent Kashmiri writer and scholar, Prof Shafi Shauq highlighted the history and significance of International Mother Language Day.
He said multilingual education based on the mother tongue could facilitate access to inclusion in learning for people speaking “non-dominant and indigenous languages.”
Prof Adil Amin Kak, Dean, School of Arts, Languages and Literatures highlighted the need to promote Kashmiri language saying “a threat of extinction is looming over it in this globalised world”.
In her welcome address, Head, Department of Kashmiri Prof Mehfooza Jan emphasised the need to promote the Kashmiri language and literature by making it available to a global audience through the medium of translation.
Prof Majrooh Rashid, former Head, Department of Kashmiri, presented an optimistic vision about the survival of Kashmiri language, remarking that "it survived even the turbulent times".