KU celebrates National Mathematics Day

Srinagar: The Department of Mathematics University of Kashmir celebrated the National Mathematics Day-2022 to mark the birth anniversary of great mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan.

The Head, Department of Mathematics, Prof S Pirzada, welcomed the guests and shared his views on the importance of the day, especially in the context of highlighting the vast contributions of S Ramanujan to the fields of number theory and numerical analysis.

During the day-long event, several other speakers highlighted the life, history and contributions of Ramanujan. These included Prof Nisar Ahamd Rather, Prof M H Gulzar, Prof Tariq Ahmad Chishti, Prof Bashir Ahmad Zargar, Prof Neyaz Ahmad Sheikh, Prof Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, Prof Mohammad Abdullah Mir, Prof Tariq Ahmad Shikari and Dr Rameez Raja Naqash.