KU celebrates National Mathematics Day

Srinagar: The Department of Mathematics University of Kashmir celebrated the National Mathematics Day-2022 to mark the birth anniversary of great mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan.
The Head, Department of Mathematics, Prof S Pirzada, welcomed the guests and shared his views on the importance of the day, especially in the context of highlighting the vast contributions of S Ramanujan to the fields of number theory and numerical analysis.
During the day-long event, several other speakers highlighted the life, history and contributions of Ramanujan. These included Prof Nisar Ahamd Rather, Prof M H Gulzar, Prof Tariq Ahmad Chishti, Prof Bashir Ahmad Zargar, Prof Neyaz Ahmad Sheikh, Prof Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, Prof Mohammad Abdullah Mir, Prof Tariq Ahmad Shikari and Dr Rameez Raja Naqash.
The speakers also emphasised the need to raise awareness on the importance of mathematics to encourage young students to opt for the subject at multiple levels.
They said that students of mathamatics can become ambassadors of mathematics and spread awareness in the society about the growing utility of the subject in people's daily lives.
Dr Mohammad Saleem Lone conducted proceedings of the event, while Dr Ishfaq Ahmad Malik presented the vote of thanks.