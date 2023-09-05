KU CELEBRATES TEACHERS’ DAY | Academia, Society must compliment each other for transformation: VC

Srinagar: To ignite new ideas, create new hopes and inspire a renewed belief to serve the society better, the Department of Sociology, University of Kashmir Tuesday inaugurated a two-day national seminar here.

The seminar is being organised in the backdrop of Teachers’ Day celebrations. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of educationist-philosopher-statesman, Dr S Radhakrishnan.

Eminent academics, teachers, scholars and students from across India are participating in the two-day seminar titled ‘Role of Universities in Transforming Society’.

Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofar Khan said the trust the society has in the universities makes us highly responsible towards our goals.

She said the role of universities has widened as technology has made our education more challenging. However, the society needs to equally contribute to the educational institutions for improving the overall academic scenario.

“Besides academics, the society needs to change the mindset and so do the teachers and students as they can bring about positive changes in the society. The institutions of higher education need to nurture skill and entrepreneurship to make the future generation more employable,” she added.

Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir, Prof A Ravinder Nath said the universities have a pivotal and functional role in social transformation.