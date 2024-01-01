KU gears up to introduces innovative programmes

Srinagar, Jan 1: To reshape the educational landscape by introducing an array of innovative programmes, modifications to existing statutes aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the Kashmir University (KU) Monday held its 71st Standing Committee of Academic Council (SCAC) meet here.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Kashmir University, Prof Nilofer Khan, underlined the significance introducing an array of innovative programmes including the ‘Design Your Degree (DYD)’ programme.

“The university is embarking on new endeavours by revamping the educational and research landscape and gearing up for the launch of the much anticipated Design Your Degree (DYD) programme besides introducing various other initiatives for a wholesome and empowering teaching-learning experience,” Prof Khan said.

Dean Academic Affairs, KU, Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi said that KU assumes the role of a mentor and that KU needs to make things very clear before it passes on the knowledge to other stakeholders by “first orienting ourselves and then educating the beneficiaries”.

Dean, College Development Council, KU, Prof Khurshid Ahmad Butt, through a detailed multimedia presentation, discussed the basic template of the ‘Design Your Degree’ programme highlighting its special features.

KU Registrar, DrNisar Ahmad Mir, highlighted the need for introducing new courses in tune with the market requirements.