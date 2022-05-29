KU issues first UG admission notification under NEP-2020

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir (KU) has issued its first Under Graduate (UG) admission notification under National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 for which the registration of students for their admission in colleges will commence from June 15.
A notification to this effect was issued by the assistant registrar registration department of KU wherein the students have been informed that the admission to 1st-2nd semester bachelors programme under NEP 2020 will start from June 15.
"However, the colleges offering programmes with limited intake capacity shall ensure to complete the pre admission formalities for such courses within the first 10 days from the date of issuance of this notification," the notice reads.
The applicants aspiring to pursue their degree in courses having limited intake capacity must have passed their 10+2 examination from the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) or any other recognized Board whose examinations have been considered as Equivalent to the corresponding examination.
"The candidate seeking admission shall have passed the qualifying examination with not less than 45 percent Marks in case of open/general category and 40 percent marks in case of reserved categories," the notice, available on the KU website, reads.
As per the KU notification the candidates having passed the 12th class examination with Science, Home Science, Commerce subject may be allowed to opt for Arts subjects as well.
"Form for UG Registration (2022) shall be available online only. Candidates must follow the instructions, mentioned in the user Guide strictly for submitting application forms online," the notice reads.
The application forms shall be generated on the basis of JKBOSE registration number. "In case of non-availability of registration number on the University website, he/she shall have to visit the University Information Centre of the College along with all Original Certificates where he/she intends to seek admission," the notice reads.
The candidates have been advised to make a choice of major as well as minor subjects in advance along-with the colleges where they intend to seek admission.
"The candidates whose result is awaited or are appearing in the 10+2 examination of CBSE or any other recognized Board or have applied for Re-evaluation shall be eligible to apply for provisional admission on their own risk," the notice reads, adding that the students will have to produce undertaking duly sworn in before the 1st Class Magistrate to the effect that they shall not have any claim on admission in case they fail to produce the qualifying certificate after the declaration of result.
"However, such candidates shall be required to pay a non-refundable of Rs.500 in lieu of admission fee in the College concerned and their admission shall be subject to fulfillment of eligibility conditions as laid down in the statutes," the KU notice reads.
As per the KU notification, the registration and downloading of forms from the University portal will start from June 15 while the last date for submission of admission forms and completing other admission formalities along with submission of University fee has been fixed as July 5.
The candidates will be charged a late fee of Rs 1000 from July 6 to July 15 and Rs 2000 from July 16 to July 25, if they fail to submit their admission within the notified dates.
As per the KU notification, the class work will commence from August 1 of 2022 while the colleges have been asked to submit the RR of students to the University with all required documents till September 15. This is the first notification issued by KU under NEP which is being implemented across J&K from this academic session in accordance with the new national uniform calendar.