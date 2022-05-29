KU issues first UG admission notification under NEP-2020

"However, the colleges offering programmes with limited intake capacity shall ensure to complete the pre admission formalities for such courses within the first 10 days from the date of issuance of this notification," the notice reads.

The applicants aspiring to pursue their degree in courses having limited intake capacity must have passed their 10+2 examination from the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) or any other recognized Board whose examinations have been considered as Equivalent to the corresponding examination.

"The candidate seeking admission shall have passed the qualifying examination with not less than 45 percent Marks in case of open/general category and 40 percent marks in case of reserved categories," the notice, available on the KU website, reads.