KU joins live streaming of Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir Wednesday joined the global live-viewing of the landing of India’s moon mission Chandrayaan 3 here at the varsity’s Media House Auditorium.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully landed the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, making India the first country to do so. People across India watched the landing live.

Chandrayaan 3 or ‘Mooncraft’ took off from a launchpad in Sriharikota in southern India on July 14.

After the touchdown of the lander on the moon’s south pole, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer said our country made history by becoming the first country to achieve such a feat.