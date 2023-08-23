KU joins live streaming of Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing
Srinagar: The University of Kashmir Wednesday joined the global live-viewing of the landing of India’s moon mission Chandrayaan 3 here at the varsity’s Media House Auditorium.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully landed the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, making India the first country to do so. People across India watched the landing live.
Chandrayaan 3 or ‘Mooncraft’ took off from a launchpad in Sriharikota in southern India on July 14.
After the touchdown of the lander on the moon’s south pole, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer said our country made history by becoming the first country to achieve such a feat.
“This is a moment of great pride for all of us as India is marching ahead towards becoming a global leader in space exploration,” she said.
The live-viewing of the landing held in the varsity’s Media Auditorium with special arrangements put in place by varsity’s Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) and supported by Information Technology and Support System (ITSS) witnessed an overwhelming participation from the university.
Dean Academic Affairs, Registrar, Deans, Directors, Heads of various Schools, Centres and Departments, Controller Examination besides university faculty and administration, scholars and students watched the landing with great enthusiasm.