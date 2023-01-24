KU observes National Girl Child Day

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday called for active participation of all stakeholders to realise the objective of gender equality in the society in its true sense.

She was addressing an event organised by the University Administration to observe the National Girl Child Day-2023.

Saying that Kashmir University endeavors to make all necessary interventions to raise awareness within and beyond the University on protection of rights of a girl child, Prof Nilofer said the varsity’s prime focus is on underprivileged sections of the society where such awareness can truly help elevate the status of a girl child in key areas of education, health and nutrition.