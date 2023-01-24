KU observes National Girl Child Day

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday called for active participation of all stakeholders to realise the objective of gender equality in the society in its true sense.
She was addressing an event organised by the University Administration to observe the National Girl Child Day-2023.
Saying that Kashmir University endeavors to make all necessary interventions to raise awareness within and beyond the University on protection of rights of a girl child, Prof Nilofer said the varsity’s prime focus is on underprivileged sections of the society where such awareness can truly help elevate the status of a girl child in key areas of education, health and nutrition.
The University, as a responsible institution conscious of its social obligations, will help in effective implementation of various central and UT-level schemes meant for the welfare of a girl child, the VC said.
At the University level, she said it is an encouraging sign to see that 60-65 percent of our PG students and 50 percent of the research scholars are girls. Prof Nilofer called for active involvement of all stakeholders to realise the goal of gender equality as envisioned for attainment by the country’s leadership during India’s G20 Presidency.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi and Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo also shared their views and called for ensuring intellectual and academic progression of girl students, besides taking due care of their health and nutrition.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir advocated for grassroots awareness led by academic institutions on emerging issues and challenges concerning the welfare of a girl child. He also highlighted new initiatives taken by the University to promote the cause of gender equality.
Dr Shazia Manzoor, Head, Department of Social Work; Dr Salima Jan, Media Advisor and Director EMMRC and Dr Iffat Maqbool, Head, Department of English also spoke on the occasion on various aspects of the theme, including gender sensitisation and the need for attitudinal change towards a girl child.
The event was attended by women heads/coordinators of various teaching departments, besides female officers and staffers from various units of the university administration.