KU organises events, competitions to celebrate NSS Day

Srinagar: To foster the values of unity and diversity among volunteers, the National Service Scheme (NSS) at the University of Kashmir celebrated the NSS Day at the main campus with an array of events and competitions.

Numerous volunteers participated in poetry, slogan writing, declamation and a cultural programme - all centered around the theme of ‘Unity in Diversity’.

A cleanliness competition was also held with a focus on promoting a plastic-free campus, reinforcing the varsity’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

The winners of these competitions were rewarded with exciting prizes.

A special felicitation ceremony was also held to honour three exceptional volunteers from the university who represented not just KU but the entire Jammu and Kashmir region at the Republic Day parade camp in New Delhi earlier this year.

KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofar Khan while lauding their remarkable achievements felicitated these extraordinary individuals with awards of appreciation.

Pertinently, Kifayatullah Malik from KU’s Department of Social Work, who is a dedicated NSS volunteer, has been nominated for the prestigious National Service Scheme Award.

This coveted honour will be conferred to him by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

In her congratulatory message, Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said that Malik's nomination is historic because “this is for the first time ever there is a recipient from the University of Kashmir, representing the region in the North”.

Prof Khan said, “This recognition extends beyond an individual's accomplishment; it is a moment of immense pride for entire Jammu and Kashmir, particularly for the University of Kashmir.”

She underscored the unwavering commitment and dedication of the NSS volunteers in creating a meaningful and lasting impact on the society.

Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir congratulated all the participants and award winners on their achievements during NSS Day-2023.

“Your dedication and passion inspire us all and we look forward to more remarkable contributions to society in the days to come,” he said.

The day was celebrated under the banner of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

NSS Programme Coordinator, Dr Musavir Ahmad applauded the award winners for their exceptional contributions and outstanding performance in various NSS initiatives.

“Your exemplary work serves as a testament to the impact that can be achieved through volunteerism and community engagement,” he maintained.