KU organises lecture on Women Entrepreneurs in North-East India

Srinagar: The Department of Social Work (DoSW), University of Kashmir, organised a special lecture on “Women Entrepreneurs in North-East India”.

The lecture was delivered by Prof Vijaylakshmi Brara from Royal Global University, Guwahati, Assam, and was attended by faculty, scholars and students of various departments of the University.

Prof Brara highlighted the role of Ima Keithel (All-Women’s Market) of Manipur and its importance in the lives of women. She also presented a detailed account of the present scenario of women entrepreneurship in North-East India with a number of success stories. Issues and challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in North-East India and field reality of the same were also discussed. The lecture was followed by a question-answer session.

Dr Shazia Manzoor, Head Department of Social Work, KU, welcomed the guest speaker and highlighted the importance of the theme of the lecture. Dr Saima Farhad, Assistant Professor, DoSW, moderated the lecture and presented the vote of thanks.