KU organises orientation programme on NEP

Srinagar: A day-long awareness-cum-orientation programme on National Education Policy-2020 was held at the University of Kashmir on Wednesday.
The programme was organised by the varsity's Choice Based Credit System (CBCS)-National Education Policy (NEP) Cell, which functions under the aegis of Dean of Academic Affairs.
Academic Counselors of all departments, institutes, centres/PG colleges of the University attended the event, which was presided over by Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, while Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir was a guest of honour.
In his presidential address, Prof Masoodi stressed on need for proactive participation of academic counselors in the process of NEP-2020 implementation.
Appreciating the important role played by academic counselors in implementation of CBCS, Prof Masoodi hoped that same enthusiasm and determination shall be exhibited by them during the NEP-2020 implementation.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir highlighted the promptness of the University, among other higher educational institutions, in taking some robust measures to realise the key objectives of National Education Policy-2020, especially formulation of UG syllabi to bring the same in sync with the UGC recommendations.