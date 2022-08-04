KU organises orientation programme on NEP

Srinagar: A day-long awareness-cum-orientation programme on National Education Policy-2020 was held at the University of Kashmir on Wednesday.

The programme was organised by the varsity's Choice Based Credit System (CBCS)-National Education Policy (NEP) Cell, which functions under the aegis of Dean of Academic Affairs.

Academic Counselors of all departments, institutes, centres/PG colleges of the University attended the event, which was presided over by Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, while Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir was a guest of honour.