KU organises seminar on Meditation and Yoga
Srinagar: The Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS), University of Kashmir in collaboration with the Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR), New Delhi organised a daylong seminar on “Significance of Meditation in Major Religions.”
Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Nilofer Khan presided over the inaugural function. She highlighted the importance of observing the Yoga Day and also emphasised the significance of Yoga and meditation in different religions. She said Yoga is a very important discourse which helps an individual train in various exercises not just physically but mentally and spiritually as well. She said we are a place where Sufis, Reshis & Munies practised and promoted meditation and Yoga for harmony as well as well being. In his keynote titled “Meditation in the Age of Superficiality,” Prof. Mufti Mudasir Farooqi from the Department of English, KU said“Meditation is an ntidote to intolerance and Yoga gives a discipline to our spiritual path.”
Registrar University of Kashmir in his special remarks underlined the genesis of observing the Yoga day. He stressed on the need to understand and practice patience, compassion and empathy for a happier society and said Yoga and meditation are an integral part of developing our personalities.
Noted broadcaster and Coordinator Akashwani Srinagar, Dr. Satish Vimal highlighted the philosophy of meditation in major religions.
Director CCAS, Prof. Tabasum Firdous highlighted the importance of Yoga and meditation. The seminar was attended by deans, directors, heads of various departments, scholars and students from the University of Kashmir and participants from Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi, Central University Kashmir and Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST).