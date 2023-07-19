KU organises seminar on Meditation and Yoga

Srinagar: The Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS), University of Kashmir in collaboration with the Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR), New Delhi organised a daylong seminar on “Significance of Meditation in Major Religions.”

Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Nilofer Khan presided over the inaugural function. She highlighted the importance of observing the Yoga Day and also emphasised the significance of Yoga and meditation in different religions. She said Yoga is a very important discourse which helps an individual train in various exercises not just physically but mentally and spiritually as well. She said we are a place where Sufis, Reshis & Munies practised and promoted meditation and Yoga for harmony as well as well being. In his keynote titled “Meditation in the Age of Superficiality,” Prof. Mufti Mudasir Farooqi from the Department of English, KU said“Meditation is an ntidote to intolerance and Yoga gives a discipline to our spiritual path.”