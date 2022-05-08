KU scientist Dr Altaf Bhat elected as member of National Academy of Sciences

Srinagar, May 8: Scientist and Coordinator of Kashmir University's Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Innovations (CIRI), Dr Altaf Bhat, has been elected as member of the prestigious National Academy of Sciences, the oldest science academy in the country.

Congratulating Dr Altaf Bhat for the feat, Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad said he was happy to see young scientists from Kashmir University making their mark at the national and international level.

"It is a great achievement to be recognised by the prestigious National Academy of Sciences," he said.