KU scientist Dr Altaf Bhat elected as member of National Academy of Sciences

Srinagar, May 8: Scientist and Coordinator of Kashmir University's Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Innovations (CIRI), Dr Altaf Bhat, has been elected as member of the prestigious National Academy of Sciences, the oldest science academy in the country.
Congratulating Dr Altaf Bhat for the feat, Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad said he was happy to see young scientists from Kashmir University making their mark at the national and international level.
"It is a great achievement to be recognised by the prestigious National Academy of Sciences," he said.
According to a statement, Dr Bhat has made significant contributions to the understanding of how Genes regulate cellular Physiology and how Genome stability is maintained in the cells.
Currently his research focus is to understand how epigenetic perturbations contribute to Cancer, Diabetes, Neurodegenerative disorders and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease so that better diagnostic and therapeutic strategies could be developed.
"Dr Bhat has played a pivotal role as a coordinator in establishment of Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Innovations. The Centre was established to provide a rich research platform for overseas Indian origin scientists who want to return back to the country," the statement said. "Dr Bhat has also played a key role in getting the prestigious mega grants to the University like DBT-BUILDER, DST-PURSE."
Under these mega grants advanced Instrumentation facility is being established to boost interdisciplinary research at the University.
Dr Bhat received his Ph.D from Laval Cancer Research Center, Canada and Postdoctoral Research from Harvard University, Boston, USA. He is recipient of prestigious Ramanujan Fellowship from Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India and Indian Council of Medical Research fellowship for young Biomedical Scientists and several other awards.