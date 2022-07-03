KU selected to participate in PM’s flagship Mission Amrit Sarovar

Srinagar: The Department of Civil Engineering at the Kashmir University’s Institute of Technology (IoT) has been selected to participate in the Prime Minister’s flagship Mission Amrit Sarovar, a flagship initiative that aims to aid water conservation for future.
On April 24 this year, the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the Mission, which aims at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as part of celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
The Mission is being undertaken by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir congratulated the students and wished them best for the project. They hoped that the project work will offer the participating students new insights and practical experience of the field training.
More than 150 Institutes across the country are participating in the programme, under which 15 students from the Civil Engineering Department at IoT are current working on the restoration of an old spring and its channel system at the famous tourist place Pari Mahal in Srinagar.
Each student will receive an honorarium of Rs 10,000 during the internship programme, from July 1 to August 5, following which they will present their work in the form of posters to compete in the all-India competition for the said project scheduled from August 12 to 15.
Adil Mudasir, Coordinator Department of Civil Engineering Institute of Technology Zakura Campus said that the project will prove highly beneficial for the engineering students. “It will not only make the students to apply their knowledge in the field but will also test their understanding of the classroom concepts,” he said, adding that the Department is applying for many internship programmes to inculcate professional and technical skills among the engineering students.
Prof Gowhar Bashir, Director Institute of Technology congratulated the students for the internship programme and said these Missions can go a long way in providing true practical exposure to our engineering graduates.