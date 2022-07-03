KU selected to participate in PM’s flagship Mission Amrit Sarovar

Srinagar: The Department of Civil Engineering at the Kashmir University’s Institute of Technology (IoT) has been selected to participate in the Prime Minister’s flagship Mission Amrit Sarovar, a flagship initiative that aims to aid water conservation for future.

On April 24 this year, the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the Mission, which aims at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as part of celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The Mission is being undertaken by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Government of India.