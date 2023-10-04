KU successfully conducts JKSET/LASET 2023 exams

Srinagar: The JK SET Agency Wednesday announced the successful completion of the JKSET/LASET 2023 examinations, which took place at multiple centres across the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Kashmir Centre of JKSET/LASET 2023 was comprised of 55 examination centres, strategically located at the main campus, North campus, South campus, Cluster University and other affiliated colleges of Kashmir University (KU).

Out of a total of 23,954 registered candidates for the JKSET 2023, 11,433 candidates were allocated to the Kashmir Division.

“We are delighted to report that a substantial number of candidates, precisely 8,693 individuals, which accounts for 76.03% of the registered candidates, participated in the examination,” a KU spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University, Prof Nilofer Khan; Dean Research, KU, Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo; Registrar, KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir; Head, Department of Environmental Sciences, KU, Prof Fayaz Ahmad; Centre Coordinator, JKSET, Dr Seema Singh and Special Secretary to the Vice Chancellor, KU, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Zarri along with other faculty members visited numerous examination centres located both within and outside the main campus.