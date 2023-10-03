KU to start recruitment process for teaching positions from this month

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir is likely to issue revised advertisement notifications for various teaching positions this month.

The University had previously withdrawn several notifications for vacant positions of assistant professors, associate professors, and professors after issues over reservation policy.

"The University had applied the reservation policy which wasn’t in sync with the norms of the UT Government. The Government directed the University to withdraw the notifications and issue them afresh," a top University official told Greater Kashmir.

Even though there has been considerable delay in issuing the advertisement notices afresh with revised reservation norms, officials say the recruitment process will be initiated after the conclusion of Annual Convocation slated on 11th of this month.

Registrar Kashmir University Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir said the recruitment process will be started within this month.