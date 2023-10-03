KU to start recruitment process for teaching positions from this month

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir is likely to issue revised advertisement notifications for various teaching positions this month.
The University had previously withdrawn several notifications for vacant positions of assistant professors, associate professors, and professors after issues over reservation policy.
"The University had applied the reservation policy which wasn’t in sync with the norms of the UT Government. The Government directed the University to withdraw the notifications and issue them afresh," a top University official told Greater Kashmir.
Even though there has been considerable delay in issuing the advertisement notices afresh with revised reservation norms, officials say the recruitment process will be initiated after the conclusion of Annual Convocation slated on 11th of this month.
Registrar Kashmir University Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir said the recruitment process will be started within this month.
"The process will start in 15 days. The process will start after University Convocation," he said.
He said this time the University will follow reservation policy as well.
Notably not even a single recruitment of assistant professors has taken place in the University in the last nearly five years, making the aspirants fume.
Dearth of faculty has hit the working of several teaching departments in the University which are operating through contractual engagements.
"In some departments not even a single permanent faculty member is available," the sources said.
Notably, the Kashmir University in September 2021 and August 2022 had issued notifications inviting applications for the post of Assistant Professors and Associate Professors and Professors for main campus and its satellite campuses as well.
However, all the advertisement notices were later withdrawn ab-initio by the varsity in April this year.
A top official said similar is the situation with administrative positions which have not been filled up for the last many months despite official assurances of filling them in priority.
The posts of Director IT, Director Convocation Complex, Director North Campus, Director IOT Zakura and Librarian have been advertised in May this year but haven’t been filled as yet.
The Kashmir University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Neelofer Khan had in May this year assured to fill the positions by July end but had missed the deadline for unknown reasons.
Meanwhile the Assistant Professors working on contract basis in the University said they were treated in nomenclature of lecturers by the University and their pay grade was also below as compared to other Universities.
"Despite teaching in University we are treated as lecturers and our pay grade is also less as compared to other universities. When we apply for academic posts in outside Universities we are not treated as equivalent to assistant professors as we submit our experience certificates as lecturers," an aggrieved candidate said.
The Registrar Kashmir University said nomenclature was not a big issue as the University gives PG level experience certificate to all the assistant professors working on contract basis. "But we will review it in the next academic session," he said.