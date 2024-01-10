KU VC flags off contingent to Delhi, Hyderabad

Srinagar, Jan 10: To promote educational excellence and foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for India’s rich heritage and cultural diversity among the youth, the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Kashmir University (KU), is organising an educational-cum-cultural. The programme is being held under the ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ initiative.

KU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, flagged off a contingent from KU Youth Club to facilitate students to engage in interactive sessions, educational and cultural exchange programmes scheduled to take place in Delhi and Hyderabad.

The contingent, comprising 25 students from various KU departments and satellite campuses, will visit educational institutions, historical sites and cultural heritage places.

Cultural Officer, DSW, KU, Shahid Ali Khan, Section Officer DSW, KU, Manzoor Ahmad and Lady Sports Assistant, , Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, KU, SurjeetKour are accompanying the students.

Encouraging the students to explore destinations beyond Jammu and Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan said the initiative embodies the spirit of academic enrichment and cross-cultural exchange, providing a platform for students to broaden their horizons.