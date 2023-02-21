KU VC inaugurates NCW-sponsored seminar on domestic violence

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday inaugurated a national seminar on domestic violence.

The day-long seminar was organised by Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) in collaboration with Mission Shakti, Social Welfare Department, J&K. It was sponsored by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer called for greater sensitisation and awareness at the grassroots on the deleterious effects of domestic violence on society’s overall development and progression.

She said academic institutions can play a great role in eliminating the “scourge” of domestic violence from society and bring about a perceptible change in the “mindset of people”.