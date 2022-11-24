KU VC releases GA Qureshi’s book ‘Poverty concerns in J&K’

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Thursday released a book authored by Ghulam Ahmad Qureshi, former Director General, Economics and Statistics, J&K Government, .
The book titled ‘Poverty Concerns in Jammu and Kashmir’ was released at a function organised by the University’s Department of Economics.
Prof Nilofer Khan, the chief guest on the occasion, appreciated the research work done by the author for his third book on poverty studies.
She said that book will be of interest to a diverse set of users, including research scholars, officials associated with planning apparatus, and also in implementation of poverty alleviation programmes in J&K.
Among others, Prof Mohi-ud-Din Sangmi, Prof G N Khaki and Bashir A Bhat were present.
Prof Imtiyaz-ul-Haq, Head, Department of Economics, welcomed the author and guests, while Prof Nisar Ali, noted economist and former Head, Department of Economics KU, introduced various aspects of the book to the audience.
Prof Nazir A Nazir, Dean School of Business Studies, KU, was the guest of honour.
G. A. Qureshi, in his introductory remarks, presented a brief summary about the book and stated that poverty removal has been a major objective of development and key element of our inclusive growth strategy since the beginning of first five-year plan (1951) and there has been visible progress in this regard.
“A more inclusive growth strategy needs to be pursued that combines growth with fair and equitable distribution of income,” he said.
The proceedings of the event were conducted by Mariam, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics.