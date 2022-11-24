KU VC releases GA Qureshi’s book ‘Poverty concerns in J&K’

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Thursday released a book authored by Ghulam Ahmad Qureshi, former Director General, Economics and Statistics, J&K Government, .

The book titled ‘Poverty Concerns in Jammu and Kashmir’ was released at a function organised by the University’s Department of Economics.

Prof Nilofer Khan, the chief guest on the occasion, appreciated the research work done by the author for his third book on poverty studies.

She said that book will be of interest to a diverse set of users, including research scholars, officials associated with planning apparatus, and also in implementation of poverty alleviation programmes in J&K.