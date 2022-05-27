KU VC to preside TEDx event at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The first woman vice-chancellor of University of Kashmir, Prof. Nilofar Khan will be the chief guest of the TEDx event to be held on Saturday at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar and around 250 noted personalities from across various fields are expected to participate in the mega event.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said that such events inspire the students to accelerate in their careers and are important for all-around development. He said youth are the backbone of any society or a community.