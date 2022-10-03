KU VC unveils poster of upcoming annual student festival Sonzal

At the poster unveiling ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor was briefed about the arrangements being put in place for the festival, where regular bona-fide students from the varsity’s teaching departments at main and satellite campuses as well as the University’s affiliated and constituent colleges are eligible to participate in different activities.

“I urge the students across our campuses and colleges, especially the girl students, to come forward and participate in Sonzal-2022 which is a very holistic platform to showcase your talent and give vent to your creative abilities,” Prof Nilofer said, directing that all necessary arrangements must be put in place well in advance to ensure smooth conduct of the popular student festival.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir assured the University administration’s full support to the festival which, he said, is an occasion for the students to develop self-confidence and exchange ideas with their peers.

Dean Students Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi said the winners in the Sonzal events will represent the University in the North Zone Inter-University Youth Festival, and the winners of the North Zone festival will be called by the Association of Indian Universities for the All-India National Youth Festival.