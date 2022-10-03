KU VC unveils poster of upcoming annual student festival Sonzal

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan Monday unveiled the poster of the upcoming talent-hunt youth festival ‘Sonzal’-2022, an annual feature of the varsity’s Department of Students’ Welfare.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, Dean Students’ Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi and Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan were present at the poster unveiling ceremony, besides a select group of students.
Sonzal-2022 is scheduled to be held from 25th October to 2nd November under the focal slogan, ‘Carving A Creative Paradise’, and will showcase youth talent in at least 27 events/competitions in various genres of art, culture, literary activities, fine arts and music. These include debate, elocution, quiz, painting, on-spot photography, clay modeling, collage-making, mehandi design, rangoli, cartoon-making, folk dance, classical dance, one-act play, mimicry, light vocal solo, classical vocal solo, classical instrumental solo, western vocal solo, western instrumental solo, Indian group song, western group song and folk orchestra.
At the poster unveiling ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor was briefed about the arrangements being put in place for the festival, where regular bona-fide students from the varsity’s teaching departments at main and satellite campuses as well as the University’s affiliated and constituent colleges are eligible to participate in different activities.
“I urge the students across our campuses and colleges, especially the girl students, to come forward and participate in Sonzal-2022 which is a very holistic platform to showcase your talent and give vent to your creative abilities,” Prof Nilofer said, directing that all necessary arrangements must be put in place well in advance to ensure smooth conduct of the popular student festival.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir assured the University administration’s full support to the festival which, he said, is an occasion for the students to develop self-confidence and exchange ideas with their peers.
Dean Students Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi said the winners in the Sonzal events will represent the University in the North Zone Inter-University Youth Festival, and the winners of the North Zone festival will be called by the Association of Indian Universities for the All-India National Youth Festival.