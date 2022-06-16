KU VC urges HoDs, officials to gear up for 2024 NAAC re-accreditation

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to get a first-hand appraisal of the varsity’s progression with regard to its re-accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) which is due in 2024.

In her introductory remarks, the Vice-Chancellor asserted that all stakeholders in the university system will have to immediately gear up and devise ways and means to address the grey areas and improve on key indicators so that the varsity fares better in the NAAC assessment.

Calling for sustained focus of departmental heads on all important indicators like quality initiatives, quality sustenance and quality enhancement for better specific and programme outcomes in accordance with the NAAC parameters, Prof Nilofer said the University shall explore potential areas where more patents can be filed and also encourage more external tie-ups in key areas.