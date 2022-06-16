KU VC urges HoDs, officials to gear up for 2024 NAAC re-accreditation

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to get a first-hand appraisal of the varsity’s progression with regard to its re-accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) which is due in 2024.
In her introductory remarks, the Vice-Chancellor asserted that all stakeholders in the university system will have to immediately gear up and devise ways and means to address the grey areas and improve on key indicators so that the varsity fares better in the NAAC assessment.
Calling for sustained focus of departmental heads on all important indicators like quality initiatives, quality sustenance and quality enhancement for better specific and programme outcomes in accordance with the NAAC parameters, Prof Nilofer said the University shall explore potential areas where more patents can be filed and also encourage more external tie-ups in key areas.
The VC said the University shall work towards creating more linkages with the Industry and corporate houses for student exchange, placements, curriculum design, faculty exchange and joint research programmes, even as she remarked that efforts would be made to hold workshops on outcome-based education to develop and adopt the Learning Outcome Curriculum Framework.
The VC said the University endeavours to make efforts to attract international students and faculty, strengthen placement cells, and augment skill development and entrepreneurship areas.
She also called for timely completion of research programmes across faculties in the University.
Regarding filling up of vacant posts, the VC said the University has already initiated the process to fill all vacant faculty positions under CAS in a time-bound manner and directed all officers concerned to also finalise the process for holding open selections to augment human resource strength in the departments and to attune the same with the NAAC parameters.
Prof Nilofer also said the process for accreditation by National Board of Accreditation (NBA) in technical courses run by the institution like engineering, pharmacy, computer applications etc will also be initiated at the earliest.
Other prime areas to focus on include national and intentional level recognition of teachers through awards and fellowships, revenue generated by corporate training and teachers' financial support to attend conferences, the VC said.
Earlier, Director, Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) Prof Manzoor Ahmad gave a detailed power-point presentation regarding the varsity's status and progression vis-a-vis NAAC parameters and indicators, as also about the vacant faculty positions.
The meeting was attended by Dean Academic Affairs, Dean Research, Registrar Controller of Examinations, Director IT, Special Secretary to VC, Deputy Director DIQA and a team of officials from the DIQA.