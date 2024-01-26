KU VC urges to uphold values defining India’s democratic fabric

Srinagar, Jan 26: In a spirited display of patriotism and unity, the Kashmir University (KU) Friday marked the 75th Republic Day with vibrant celebrations here.

The event witnessed a fervent gathering of participants, as the KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan proudly unfurled the national flag on the front lawns of the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat here Friday symbolising the essence of India’s democratic heritage.

The ceremony commenced with the singing of the national anthem, resonating the spirit of unity and diversity.

KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan extended her heartfelt greetings to the entire Kashmir University community and urged everyone to strive for excellence in their respective fields while upholding the values that define India’s democratic fabric.

Prof Nilofer Khan emphasised the importance of Republic Day as a day to reaffirm the commitment to the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution, the statement read.

“This is a meaningful and patriotic gathering displaying the unwavering commitment of the teaching and administrative fraternity towards upholding the democratic values as enshrined in the Constitution of India,” Prof Khan reiterated, while extending warm greetings to the whole nation in general and the people of Jammu and Kashmir in particular.

Registrar, Dr Nisar A Mir Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi; Dean, Research, Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo; Dean, College Development Council, Prof Khurshid Ahmad Butt; Controller of Examinations, Dr Majid Zaman Baba; Deans of all the schools; heads/coordinators of all the teaching/research departments; Provost Boys/Girls; directors/coordinators/in-charges of various departments/research centres/institutes/units; officers of the Registry/Examination Wing attended the flag-hoisting ceremony, the statement further read.

Following the flag hoisting ceremony and led by the vice chancellor, all the university officials attended the main Republic Day Parade at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

The varsity’s Proctorial Wing led by Chief Proctor, Dr Imtiyaz Ahmed Khan had made all the arrangements possible for ensuring the smooth functioning of the whole event.