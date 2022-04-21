KU's IICP organises seminar

In his welcome address, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai, Coordinator IICP, stressed upon the need to read Iqbal’s poetry in the context of Quranic wisdom.

Renowned scholar Moulana Ahmad Shah Al Qasmi (Lolabi) delivered the keynote address. Dr Shahnawaz Shah, Assistant Professor Department of Persian, Dr Tariq Masoodi, Dr Hameed Naseem Rafiabadi, Director International Centre for Spiriual Studies, Islamic University of Science and Technology and Dr Rukhsana Rahim also spoke on the occasion.