KU's IICP organises seminar

Srinagar: Kashmir University's Iqbal Institute of Culture & Philosophy (IICP) on Thursday organised a day-long seminar on 'Iqbal’s Concept of Quranic Wisdom and Contemporary World'.
KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir presided over the inaugural session of the seminar, organised to commemorate Allama Iqbal’s 84th death anniversary.
In his presidential address, Dr Mir cited many examples of how Allama Iqbal (RA) awakened the Muslim world with his true understanding of the teachings of Holy Quran and how he promoted humanity in his philosophical thought based on the interpretation of the Holy Quran.
In his welcome address, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai, Coordinator IICP, stressed upon the need to read Iqbal’s poetry in the context of Quranic wisdom.
Renowned scholar Moulana Ahmad Shah Al Qasmi (Lolabi) delivered the keynote address. Dr Shahnawaz Shah, Assistant Professor Department of Persian, Dr Tariq Masoodi, Dr Hameed Naseem Rafiabadi, Director International Centre for Spiriual Studies, Islamic University of Science and Technology and Dr Rukhsana Rahim also spoke on the occasion.