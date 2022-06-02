KU’s Iqbal Institute organises extension lecture on Moulana Rumi, Allama Iqbal

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy (IICP) on Thursday organised an extension lecture on ‘Moulana Rumi and Allama Iqbal’.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the inaugural session of the lecture titled ‘Maulana Rumi and Allama Iqbal: Similarity in Educational Thoughts and Ideas.’
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said the universal message of humanity found in the writings of Moulana Rumi and Allama Iqbal transcends all boundaries and is ever-relevant for mankind to follow.
She said academics and scholars have a responsibility to spread this message amongst young students for them to further delve deep into the vision of these great personalities who have left a great impression on countless scholars across the world.
“Moulana Rumi and Allama Iqbal are not read by scholars of Moulana Rumi and Allama Iqbal alone because of the fact that their writings have a universal appeal that draws scholars from beyond the realm of social sciences or humanities to read and understand them,” Prof Nilofer said, complimenting the IICP for organising the extension lecture.
The Vice-Chancellor assured her administration’s support to all academic endeavors of the IICP. “I am conscious of the history and services rendered by our Iqbal Institute and all steps will be taken vis-à-vis augmentation of its human resource and infrastructure,” she said.
Eminent writer and intellectual Dr Syed Taqi Abedi from Canada delivered the extension lecture, highlighting the vast writings of Allama Iqbal and Moulana Rumi and their great influence on the academic landscape across the world.
He said young students must dig deep into the real philosophy behind the writings of Allama Iqbal and Moulana Rumi.
Coordinator IICP Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai delivered the welcome address and highlighted the works and achievements of the Institute over the years.
Two books authored by Dr Syed Taqi Abedi and Dr Shahnaz Qadri were released during the event, which was attended by noted literary personalities including Sultan-ul-Haq Shaheedi and Prof Aejaz Mohammad Sheikh on the dais.
Dr Altaf Anjum moderated the session, which was attended by hundreds of students, scholars and academicians from different departments within and outside the University. Dr Rukhsana Rahim delivered a vote of thanks.