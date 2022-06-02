KU’s Iqbal Institute organises extension lecture on Moulana Rumi, Allama Iqbal

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy (IICP) on Thursday organised an extension lecture on ‘Moulana Rumi and Allama Iqbal’.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the inaugural session of the lecture titled ‘Maulana Rumi and Allama Iqbal: Similarity in Educational Thoughts and Ideas.’

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said the universal message of humanity found in the writings of Moulana Rumi and Allama Iqbal transcends all boundaries and is ever-relevant for mankind to follow.

She said academics and scholars have a responsibility to spread this message amongst young students for them to further delve deep into the vision of these great personalities who have left a great impression on countless scholars across the world.