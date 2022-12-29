KU’s NSS organises collaborative blood donation camp

Srinagar: A blood donation camp was held at the University of Kashmir to encourage young students, NSS volunteers, research scholars and faculty members to donate blood and help save lives.

The day-long programme was organised by the Office of Programme Coordinator, National Service Scheme KU, in collaboration with SMHS Hospital, Government Medical College Srinagar and University Health Centre (UHC).

Several points of blood were donated under the supervision of medical practitioners & paramedics, who also raised awareness on the occasion about the importance of blood donation.