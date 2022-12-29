KU’s NSS organises collaborative blood donation camp

Srinagar: A blood donation camp was held at the University of Kashmir to encourage young students, NSS volunteers, research scholars and faculty members to donate blood and help save lives.
The day-long programme was organised by the Office of Programme Coordinator, National Service Scheme KU, in collaboration with SMHS Hospital, Government Medical College Srinagar and University Health Centre (UHC).
Several points of blood were donated under the supervision of medical practitioners & paramedics, who also raised awareness on the occasion about the importance of blood donation.
Programme Coordinator NSS KU, Dr Mussavir Ahmad, said the camp was organised as part of the ongoing collaborative activities by the NSS that aim to infuse a passion for social service amongst young students.
He said blood donation is an act of serving humanity and students can become torchbearers of this message in the society.
Dr Mussavir thanked the Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir for their support to the programmes held by NSS as part of the University’s endeavor to have a greater linkage with the society.