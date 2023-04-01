KU’s NSS units continue hold outreach activities under G20-Y20 banner

Srinagar: Continuing with activities under the umbrella of Y20 and G20 celebrations, the National Service Scheme, University of Kashmir, organised more events at the main and north campuses to broaden its outreach initiatives.
Programme Coordinator NSS KU, Dr Mussavir Ahmad said these programmes were held on directions of Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan.
An awareness camp on women’s health and hygiene was organised in Gavmarg area of Shalimar, Srinagar, a socially-backward area, to create awareness among women about the importance of their personal health and hygiene.
Dr Suraiya, Medical Officer, University Health Centre, urged the women participants to take special care of their personal hygiene, especially during menstruation, to stay away from catching infections. Sanitary napkins, masks and sanitisers were distributed among the participants.