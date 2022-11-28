KVIB has established 559 units in District Srinagar involving a subsidy of Rs 9.02 crores : Dr Hina Bhat

Srinagar: J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) today organised an awareness camp cum interaction programme with aspiring entrepreneurs and educated unemployed youth of Urban Area especially from Down Town at Habba Kadal.
VC, KVIB Dr. Hina Shafi who was the Chief Guest on the occasion gave brief details about various initiatives being taken up by the Government with regard to promote “Ease of Doing Business”.
She thanked the Lieutenant Governor UT of J&K, with whose intervention; the benefits of PMEGP scheme were extended to the youth,artisans of Urban Areas.
She informed the general mass especially youth that the aim and objective of the today’s programme is to make the unemployed educated youth & aspiring entrepreneurs partners in the economic development of the UT of J&K and thereby improve their standard of living.
Dr. Hina Shafi assured the aspiring entrepreneurs of the Urban areas that the government is committed to hand-holding for development of Micro-Industrial Sector in UT of J&K.
Underlining the need for inculcation of market-oriented skills among youth, she reiterated that Board is working in this direction and craft & skill trainings are being undertaken in various districts of J&K.
She requested the educated youth to come forward and avail benefits of the scheme & create their income/employment generating units without wandering after the government jobs.
She exhorted the overall performance of J&K KVIB under PMEGP scheme especially in District Srinagar by establishing 559 units involving Margin Money (Subsidy) of Rs 9.02 Crores during the current financial year out of which nearly 200 units have been established in urban areas.
Deputy CEO KVIB Kashmir Division, Deputy CEO (P/R/S), Officers from different Nationalised Banks viz J&K Bank, SBI, PNB, aspiring entrepreneurs and other senior officers were also present.