KVIB has established 559 units in District Srinagar involving a subsidy of Rs 9.02 crores : Dr Hina Bhat

Srinagar: J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) today organised an awareness camp cum interaction programme with aspiring entrepreneurs and educated unemployed youth of Urban Area especially from Down Town at Habba Kadal.

VC, KVIB Dr. Hina Shafi who was the Chief Guest on the occasion gave brief details about various initiatives being taken up by the Government with regard to promote “Ease of Doing Business”.

She thanked the Lieutenant Governor UT of J&K, with whose intervention; the benefits of PMEGP scheme were extended to the youth,artisans of Urban Areas.

She informed the general mass especially youth that the aim and objective of the today’s programme is to make the unemployed educated youth & aspiring entrepreneurs partners in the economic development of the UT of J&K and thereby improve their standard of living.