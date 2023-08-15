LA Secretariat celebrates Independence Day

Srinagar: The Legislative Assembly Secretariat today celebrated the 77th Independence Day here at Assembly Complex Srinagar.

On the occasion the Secretary, Legislative Assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandit hoisted the National Flag. In his speech he recalled all the measures taken for the welfare of the UT and especially for the employees of LA Secretariat.Those who were present included the officers and officials of the Assembly besides Commandant 23rd Battalion CRPF and other security personnel of the police force.