Labourer dies after falling into drain at Rajbagh

Srinagar: A labourer from south Kashmir died after falling into a roadside drain at Armwari area of Raj Bagh here.

Officials said that the deceased was working on a drain in the area and fell into it sustaining fatal injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Jameel Wagaya resident of Kokernag Anantnag.

“He was working on a drain when he fell in it and succumbed. He was taken to hospital but couldn’t survive. We have taken cognisance of the matter and started investigation,” said a police official from the concerned police station.