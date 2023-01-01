Lack of designated parking facilities in Downtown take toll on traders, locals

Srinagar: Lack of designated parking facilities in various areas of Downtown here is taking toll on traders and locals.
A delegation of traders and locals said that main areas of Downtown including Maharaj Gunj, Nowhatta, Aali Kadal, Bohri-Kadal, Rajouri Kadal and Gojwara lack designated parking facilities.
“In absence of designated parking facilities, customers and locals face immense problems to park their vehicles. It is ironical that there is not a single designated parking slot in Downtown,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.
“Lack of parking facilities has severely affected our business. People from various areas of Kashmir visit Downtown for shopping. Even tourists from other states and countries visit historical places and markets at Zaina Kadal and Maharaj Gunj. They too face problems in absence of parking facilities,” Shah said.
“We have been moving from pillar to post to get designated parking facilities in Downtown. There are many vacant spaces and we are ready to extend helping hand to authorities to convert these into parking slots,” he said.