Lack of designated parking facilities in Downtown take toll on traders, locals

Srinagar: Lack of designated parking facilities in various areas of Downtown here is taking toll on traders and locals.

A delegation of traders and locals said that main areas of Downtown including Maharaj Gunj, Nowhatta, Aali Kadal, Bohri-Kadal, Rajouri Kadal and Gojwara lack designated parking facilities.

“In absence of designated parking facilities, customers and locals face immense problems to park their vehicles. It is ironical that there is not a single designated parking slot in Downtown,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.